Updated list of the participants at this week’s WWE Performance Center tryouts
* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness)
* Former Impact Tag Team Champion Robbie E
* Indie wrestler Max Castor
* Indie wrestler La Rosa Negra
* Indie wrestler Rory Gulak, brother to Drew Gulak
* Indie tag team 3.0, Shane Matthews and Scott Parker
* Indie wrestler Blaster McMassive
* Indie wrestler Jake Omen
* Indie wrestler Adam Payne
* Indie wrestler Wardlow
* Indie wrestler Max Castellanos
* Collegiate wrestler Jacob Kasper
* Former NFL player Dorin Dickerson
* Former football player turned YouTube personality Brendan Griffin
* College football player Shaquille Powell
* Former NFL player Terence Barnes
(Pwguru)
At least it’s mostly indie wrestlers with some experience.