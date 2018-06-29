The Rack Radio Show Podcast Six Year Celebration

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*Kevin Owens goes to Shania Twain

*Rey Mysterio’s WWE 2k19 Role

*Eli Drake Re-signs with Impact

And More!

We gave you both the Smackdown Throwdown featuring the return of Team Hell No and the NXT Rundown featuring an awesome Six Man Tag Team Battle.

With it being the Six Year Show, we played ASK THE RACK! You ask the questions, we answer them in celebration of Six Years of The Rack.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack062818.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

