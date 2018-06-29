Slow ticket sales G1 in San Francisco

There has been some concern in NJPW about low ticket sales for their upcoming G1 Special in San Francisco on July 7th. the company has sold a little over 5,000 tickets to the event. The venue is believed to hold approximately double that for wrestling events.

Despite the low ticket sales, the revenue generated is still expected to produce the highest gate in venue history. This is due to the high cost of ticket prices. It is also notable that while only half the tickets have been sold, it is primarily the most expensive seats which have been purchased.

