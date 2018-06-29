Shinsuke Nakamura does not wrestle in Tokyo, walks down with a crutch

Shinsuke Nakamura did not wrestle at the Tokyo non-televised live event today, but appeared in front of the live crowd in the middle of the ring for a promo. Fans welcomed Nakamura by singing along to his old theme song.

Nakamura was walking with a crutch after a police dog bit his leg at a house show on Monday night in Bakersfield.

Things didn’t go as smoothly for the Japanese sensation as Samoa Joe interrupted and then placed him in the Kokina Clutch. An unlikely Superstar, AJ Styles, made the save to set up Styles vs Joe as the main event for the WWE title.

(Visited 1 times, 35 visits today)