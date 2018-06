Rousey’s upcoming WWE schedule

Here are Ronda Rousey’s updated scheduled WWE appearances according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

July 6th – RAW live event in Philadelphia, PA

July 7th – RAW live event at MSG

July 8th – RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT

July 16th – Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY

(Visited 1 times, 116 visits today)