NXT to start airing on FS1?

Jun 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

With WWE recently announcing a TV deal with FOX Sports, there has been speculation about NXT possibly getting a spot on FS1 since part of the deal reportedly includes other programming besides #SDLive.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet and Brad Shepard of BodySlam.net have both commented on the speculation:

It was a done deal last week. The announcement should be by next week at the latest – Brad Shepard

Hearing from a trusted source that an announcement about NXT/FS1 may be imminent. Stay tuned … – Ryan Satin

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 45 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Rich Swann talks joining Impact, his debut match, the X-division, his wife, not retiring, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal