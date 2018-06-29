NXT to start airing on FS1?
With WWE recently announcing a TV deal with FOX Sports, there has been speculation about NXT possibly getting a spot on FS1 since part of the deal reportedly includes other programming besides #SDLive.
Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet and Brad Shepard of BodySlam.net have both commented on the speculation:
It was a done deal last week. The announcement should be by next week at the latest – Brad Shepard
Hearing from a trusted source that an announcement about NXT/FS1 may be imminent. Stay tuned … – Ryan Satin
(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)
