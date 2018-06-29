Jim Ross says Ronda Rousey is improving

Jim Ross suggested that fans and critics should not be surprised that ‘The Baddest Woman On The Planet’ is not a world-beater on the microphone at this stage in her pro wrestling odyssey. With that said, ‘J.R.’ claimed that while promos are new to Rousey, she is improving all the time.

“I hear experts talk about, ‘well, Ronda’s verbal skills are not as refined as…’ and they’ll give you another example of a talker. Well, hell, of course it’s not.” Ross explained, “this is new to her. Don’t be pissed off at Ronda Rousey because she’s in a new world that she was invited to join and make worth their while. I don’t get why that’s a bad thing. I think she’s doing fine, I really do. Look, she won me over a long time ago as a badass athlete. Great skillset all the way around.

“She’s a different breed of cat. She’s like Kurt Angle was when he first… full of P and V, when he came to WWE. He was on a different athletic level than most of the other guys. As a matter of fact, I would say all of the other guys. He was that good he was able to separate. And that’s what happens when you win gold medals when you’re in international competition. You excel there. Ronda did that, 17 year old Olympian, bronze medalist. So I think her verbal skills have improved. I’d give her some bullet points. I’d keep her off TV in that role. It’s just soundbites because people won’t remember it anyway. That’s the kind of society we live in. So her athletic skills are still amazing.”

Moreover, Ross opined that the older pro wrestlers complaining about Rousey are just jealous.

“When I hear ex [pro] wrestlers or older wrestlers bitch about Ronda Rousey, I believe it’s based on jealousy.” Ross continued, “and the fact that a lot of men are still having a hard time with the females taking up so much of their time on television. Their time? It’s our time. So it was the same thing in the territories. When [Fabulous] Moolah’s girls came to a territory, four girls came in and four guys were sent home with no pay. If [the women] were there for two weeks, [the men] wouldn’t be booked for two weeks. No paycheck, no guarantees. You don’t get paid unless you work.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

