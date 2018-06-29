Jim Ross hopes CM Punk steps away from MMA

Jim Ross said he hopes that Punk’s loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 was his final UFC fight as Punk’s ability and age leave much to be desired.

“Hey the guy lost a unanimous decision.” Ross said, “he went three rounds against Mike Jackson. I don’t know how much Jackson celebrated himself there. He didn’t impress Dana White and it looks like, according to what White has said, this was likely CM Punk’s last UFC fight. I hope Dana’s right. I hope that’s an accurate prediction. Hey look, I love CM Punk’s willingness to try something new, boldly try something new, compete on an entirely different canvas. But let’s be honest – at his age and skillset, I hope that Phil Brooks will look elsewhere for a new challenge.”

Ross went on to say that he doubts Punk will ever work for any pro wrestling promotion on a full-time basis. Ross stated that ‘The Second City Saint’ could be a great broadcaster.

“I don’t see Punk ever, ever, being full time for any [pro] wrestling company again. See what I did there, a little Chris Jericho thing?” Ross joked. “At this stage in [Punk’s] life and his recent experiences in the pro wrestling biz, plus, he’s not in a cash-strapped situation. He [has] got nothing left to prove. He doesn’t owe the wrestling fans anything. He [has] given it all to you. What more do you want? How many more years? So he [has] got a lot of marketable skills, Phil Brooks. I think he’d be a great broadcaster in many areas. He [has] got a lot of interests. But CM Punk is, as Gordon Solie used to describe ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts in Florida Championship Wrestling, when Gordon would say, ‘that ‘Cowboy’ is a strange enigma that many simply do not understand. Uh-uh.'”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

