Triple H wants to change the perception of the 205 division
PWInsider reports that Triple H made the call for the 205 Live Cruiserweights to not work RAW anymore. The decision was made after he took over 205 Live as the showrunner. He wanted to keep the roster from getting overexposed and keep them on a show where they can be protected. It was part of the WWE’s attempt to change the perception of the division.
It’s a good idea but 205 Live will never get any bigger or more popular under it’s current format. Filming it in an arena that say 80% if not more are not there to see those guys or even know who these guys are is just dumb. He needs to take the show to smaller arenas like NXT and film it like that, it’s worked wonders for NXT and it could easily work for 205.
They also need to do more with the time they have (this is a main roster problem in general), unnecessarily long matches that would get the same thing accomplished if they were half as long with very little action. I will admit, there has been some good matches since HHH took over but I still don’t like the current format of the show.
Get did of 205 and have them work one of other shows so they have more people to work with. Not just the same 205 stars
They desperately need to work pay-per-views however, even if it’s the preshow. It’s hard to get that big build with just a weekly show and no big payoff event.