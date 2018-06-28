Today marks the 20th anniversary of The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the HIAC

June 28, 1998, a date which many fans will never forget. Nor will The Undertaker. Nor will Mick Foley and his alter ego Mankind.

That is the date of King of the Ring and the infamous Hell In A Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind. Today marks the 20th anniversary of that match. Yes, the one which Mick Foley got thrown from the top of the cage, crashed down on the commentary table, got back up, climbed to the top of the cage again, got chokeslammed on the top and the cage gave out, sending him crashing down to the ring.

“Good God almighty! Good God almighty! That killed him,” screamed Jim Ross on commentary. “Oh my God,” Lawler said, as the two sat ringside. “As God as my witness, he is broken in half,” Ross continued, a soundbite which to this date is used in several sports videos.

There are not many moments in professional wrestling that will probably live on forever, but the sight of The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the top of the cage has a special place in that category.

