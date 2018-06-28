Stacy Keibler is a new mom, again

Jun 28, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

The one-time girlfriend of A-lister George Clooney, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to announce that she and her spouse, advertising mogul Jared Pobre, welcomed their first son Bodhi Brooks earlier this month.

‘Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world,’ she wrote alongside a shot of the new parents’ hands embracing the small hands of the baby. ‘His spirit melts our hearts. We feel beyond blessed!’

(Pwguru)

