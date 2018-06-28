LuFisto relinquishes the SHINE Championship

It was first posted onto the now-former titleholder’s page on Facebook then officially reported by SHINE Wrestling, that LuFisto has made the decision to forfeit the belt ahead of her upcoming title defense against Kimber Lee. In a lengthy and detailed explanation, LuFisto stated that she will be undergoing surgery the day before SHINE 52 on July 20th and because of the circumstances, she will not be able to defend the championship at the show or for a while. She noted that she was given the choice by WWN Live to remain the champion despite her absence, however, she rejected that offer.

LuFisto’s reign as SHINE Champion happens to be the longest in the title’s lineage with 529-days and fifteen back-to-back successful defenses. SHINE 52 coincides with the promotion’s anniversary and nothing has been announced in reference to crowning a new champion at the show or in the future right now, as Kimber Lee is currently without an opponent. LuFisto also holds the JAPW Women’s Title currently and no word has been indicated that she will also be vacating that championship.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

