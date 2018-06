Is WWE interested in The Young Bucks?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Young Bucks & Cody’s ROH contracts end at the end of 2018. While all three and Kenny Omega have stated that they have no interest in going to WWE, the feeling is that WWE will make plays for all three, as they can afford to make deals that nobody else in wrestling can meet.

