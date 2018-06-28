Former IMPACT Women’s Champion at NXT Tryouts This week

Its Now Been Confirmed that Former IMPACT star #ChelseaGreen was one of the names at the #NXT tryouts this week in Orlando. Green has been #WWE’s radar for some time and there were rumors about her making the jump after she left #IMPACT several months ago.

Squared Circle Sirens’ Casey Michael noted this week that Green was originally advertised for #BarWrestling but it looks like she pulled out in favor of the WWE tryouts.

