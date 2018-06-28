Despite reports, WWE still planning Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is still planning and building to another Lesnar vs. Reigns match. The current story is another attempt to have Reigns be the babyface when the Lesnar match takes place, which was the same plan heading into WrestleMania. They are trying to portray him as someone who doesn’t care about the fans, or care about wrestling, to the point he may leave for the UFC with the Universal Championship. WWE wants fans to hate Lesnar because not only does he not care about them, or the company, and that he’s considering the breach of their ethics by not losing the title on the way out.

As for Reigns, they are trying to tell the story where Reigns is being told by everyone (his fellow wrestlers, Heyman, and even the fans themselves that) he needs to step aside because he repeatedly failed. The company is setting it up that nobody believes in Reigns but himself, and that will either make him sympathetic before the match or that fans will end up showing admiration for him when he beats Lesnar.

As for Lesnar going to the UFC, this is the week we should know something. If he doesn’t enter the USADA testing pool by June 29, he won’t be able to fight the winner of the July 7 Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier heavyweight title match on December 29. If Lesnar doesn’t enter the testing pool (he needs six months of clean testing before he can fight in UFC) it would indicate the whole leaving for UFC was again another leverage play to get the contract extension from WWE, which led to him retaining the title at Mania.

(The Spotlight)

