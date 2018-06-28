Alicia Atout talks Impact Wrestling Debut, McKenzie Mitchell Drama, more

Chances are, if you are a wrestling fan on the Internet you've watched this lovely young lady's interviews on her AMBY site or YouTube. Now, the

lovely young interviewer of music and wrestling stars is the new backstage interviewer of Impact Wrestling!

In her first interview since signing with the company, Alicia talks about the journey to this incredible position.

ALICIA ATOUT:

On how she started doing wrestling interviews:

“Growing up, I used to write a lot. I used to write lyrics, music, and some random reviews. So, I ended up putting them online because my parents said, “Why don’t you put these out there so you don’t keep them to yourself.” I said, “You know what? I’ll listen to my parents. Lets see where this goes!” From there, I started getting some fans reading them – I started out with a couple of hundred and then I started to interview some really big artists and it went up to a couple of thousand. Next thing you know, we get millions of views now! It got to the point that the music side was big enough, I thought that I had been a wrestling fan for so long – Lets try one wrestling interview and see how it goes. I ended up interviewing Impact Wrestling Knockout Allie. It was just phenomenal. I absolutely adore her. The reception from my fans was great. So, I ended up doing wrestling and music interviews full time and now I’m working with an incredible wrestling company, Impact. So, yeah, it has been an incredible experience for me!”

On her plans to watch her debut on Thursday on Impact on POP TV:

“For me, it is just going to be an imtimate thing with family – My parents and my sister – Because they are the ones who have championed this from the very beginning. The whole reason I’m into wrestling is because of my dad. He’s actually my business manager. I think for me, it is going to be super surreal to see me on TV for a company that I’ve literally been watching since I was like 2 or 3 years old. We’re going to all sit here, probably order some pizza, and watch me on the big screen! It is going to be absolutely surreal!”

On getting used to doing more kayfabe interviews versus her shoot style interviews:

“It is definitely an adjustment for me because it is still me in front of the camera. I don’t try to put on a facade or a character. But, with my AMBY interviews, it is sitting down one on one, it is usually 15 to 20 minutes, and I do all of the research. With these interviews, everything is kind of told to you prior and then you get to act off of what they say. There’s a lot more instinctual reaction to the way they act on the other side so if I’m getting yelled at by somebody, sometimes I don’t know it is coming! (laughs) So, I’m like, “Oh my Gosh, this is happening!” So, you really have to play off people’s reactions versus a simple conversation. I definitely had to learn that. Luckily, I worked with some local promotions prior. Now that I get to work with the Impact people behind the scenes – Like Jimmy Jacobs who is one of my absolute favorite to work with because he’s just so great at giving advice – Now that I get to work with their incredible crew, I feel like I’ve just learned so much! They’re definitely different and they definitely each have their own qualities. But, the backstage stuff is just so fun for me!”

On why backstage interviews always looked puzzled after their guest ends the interview:

“(laughs) That’s actually something that I’ve not been instructed to do. It is one of those things where if I just got yelled at or they just say something very bazarre… Sometimes they’ll be like, “Hey, can you get out of the frame? Can you just let me do my own thing?” It is like, “What? You want me to go? You just yelled at me? What was that all about?” I think it is an instinctual thing because us backstage interviews are put in the position where we are getting yelled at or we are in these interesting scenarios. So, we take a step back and are like, “What just happened? What did they just say to me?” It is almost like a go to because you feel that way a lot of the time.”

On how she ended up signed to Impact:

“As I mentioned, I was doing a lot of backstage interview work and started attending a lot of BCW shows in Windsor which is the company founded by Impact EVP Scott D’Amore. From there, I started doing a lot of their backstage interviews and working with a lot of Impact talent. From there, Scott and I started having conversations and one thing lead to another. Now, I’m not only going to be on TV every Thursday night on POP TV in America and Fite Network and Game TV in Canada but I’m also going to be at Slammiversary – The biggest pay per view of the year! It all started with just a conversation and my love for wrestling, really, and now I’m here!”

On the drama around the announcement that she had signed and how it impacts McKenzie Mitchell:

“I really don’t know what the situation is with her currently. All I know is I was put on ImpactWrestling.com as part of the roster. I shared it because I was excited and fans just make their own assumptions. I honestly don’t know what is happening with her contractually or otherwise. I’m just happy that I get to be a part of the show!”

On her favorite interviews as part of AMBY:

“For me, my interviews with Chris Jericho. It was crazy that I got to interview him. I also got to interview Rosemary from Impact Wrestling – She is terrifying! I was extremely scared that whole interview. I just interviewed her again. She let me escape with my life once again! (laughs) That one is always a lot of fun for people to watch. My second rau with LAX, the new three time Impact Tag Team Champions! That was a lot of fun because Konnan turned it into his Keeping It 100 podcast and flipped the script and started asking me and the boys questions. There’s everything on my website from interviews with Mick Foley to the Young Bucks. It is all over the place! Everyone can check those out for sure!”

On if she had any interviews that did not go well:

“Honestly, luckily, I have not had one of those moments and I’m not just saying that. I’m very blunt so I’d be hoenst with you! I’m very lucky that I’ve not had any interviews that I’ve not posted or that I’ve thought, “Ooh, I’m not sure this should go out into the world!” Everyone has been an absolute charmer that I’ve spoken with!”

On her feelings about being part of Impact during this new wave of success:

“It is absolutely phenomenal. I grew up watching this company. I feel like the storylines and the creative team is just killing it! Seeing these ideas come to fruition first hand is just a unique experience for me to witness. I feel like I’m coming on in such an exciting time! The divisions – Be it the singles, the tag team, the Knockouts, everything is just so crazy. There’s so much new talent. It is just such an exciting time! I’m getting excited just thinking about it!”

