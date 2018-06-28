6/26/18 Smackdown Live Viewership

It wasn’t the best week for television ratings for WWE this week with Smackdown also drawing a very lower number of 2,135,000 viewers, down 180,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It’s the least-watched Smackdown since the October 31, 2017 episode. Smackdown finished #1 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was #7 in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)