Video: Footage of Kevin Owens going up on stage with Shania Twain

Kevin Owens is a huge Shania Twain fan and he has made it no secret that he wants to meet the popular artist.

Owens had a Twitter campaign where he asked Twain to sing his favorite song “When” after got back on the social network specifically to make it happen. “Hello @Shania Twain! I’m Kevin. I’m a @WWE wrestler and fellow Canadian,” Owens wrote after the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. “I had quite a rough couple of days. I was thrown off a very tall ladder by an awful man. I’m really hurting … What would make me feel better is hearing you sing ‘When’ at your concert in Montreal tonight.”

Owens had a mistake though as the concert wasn’t on that day but a week later. “Now, I’m super bummed. Oh well! One more week to beg her to play it,” he wrote after realizing the mistake.

During the concert last night, Owens had his dream come true as he got to meet Shania at the concert. She picked him out from the crowd and went next to him and then the two walked on stage. “What’s your name?” Shania asked. “My name is Kevin Owens,” he replied to a big pop from the Montreal crowd. “Like Kevin Owens…the wrestler Kevin Owens?” Shania continued.

“I hate to correct you but…it’s actually HUGE WWE Superstar Kevin Owens,” he replied.

Shania then said she had this guy sending her annoying tweets every day and it was him! He said the song is his favorite of all time so that’s why he had the WWE fans help him reach out to her.

Shania added that Canadians are nice but when he’s in the ring, he’s not nice. “So listen, hm, I can’t really condone a request like that from such a bad guy like you!” She asked him who’s his biggest challenger right now and he said it’s Braun Strowman. The singer then made him a deal: beat Braun Strowman and next time she’s in town, she will sing her favorite song for him.

Owens continued to plead his case for her to sing it and told her that he won many titles, represents Canada well, and actually has more Twitter followers than she does.

Needless to say, his wish of her singing his favorite song did not come true as in true heel fashion, Shania denied the request!

