Police Release A Statement On Nakamura Getting Bitten By A Dog

The Bakersfield Police Department has released a statement on the incident (via Pro Wrestling Sheet):

“On Monday, June 25, 2018, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team were conducting a protective sweep of the Rabobank Arena in preparation for the #WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour.

During the sweep, the EOD Team, which consisted of an explosive detection trained canine team and bomb technicians entered an area of the arena where an employee of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was present. The canine entered the room to sweep for the presence of any explosive material. As the sweep took place the WWE employee was accidentally bit by the canine. The employee sustained an injury to his lower left leg. Medical aid was immediately summoned to the scene and the employee was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment”

No word yet on Nakamura’s status. The last that we heard was he was backstage at Smackdown Live but his leg was still very sore.

(Visited 1 times, 234 visits today)