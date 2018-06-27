Pete Dunne: “I think I’m in one of the best positions in all of sports entertainment”

“It’s crazy. I think I’m in one of the best positions in all of sports entertainment. I really do have the best of both worlds – being able to experience things from our own U.K. show, to being on main roster tours, to being a part of NXT – all while still being able to take my own independent bookings and take the UK title with me. It’s been a pretty surreal experience.”

source: ESPN

