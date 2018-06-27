More details on Nakamura’s injury

More details have surfaced regarding the injury that Shinsuke Nakamura sustained.

Nakamura was set to challenge Jeff Hardy for the United States Title in Ontario, CA at the Citizens Business Bank Arena for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. However, Nakamura was pulled after WWE had announced that he suffered an injury on Monday.

Nakamura was pulled from the show after an incident where he was bitten by a dog. Thus, WWE would not clear him to perform in the ring.

So here’s the situation. Before Monday’s live event Bakersfield, CA, local police brought in a dog to sniff around the building as part of a security check. As the dog passed by Nakamura, the dog sniffed Nakamura and then proceeded to bite Nakamura on the leg.

The sports entertainment company has yet to clear him for in-ring action but Nakamura was backstage at Tuesday’s SmackDown TV event. It was noted that his leg is still very sore from the incident.

