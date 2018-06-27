Edge reveals which piece of The Undertaker’s gear he was given after WrestleMania 24 match

Jun 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Edge recently talked about exchanging gear with Taker on an episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, and he revealed that he ended up with the gloves Taker wore during the match.

“The only time I have exchanged gear with someone was with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. I gave him my kick-pads and my tights from that and I got his gloves. It is pretty cool. I am glad I got that memory,” Edge said via Wrestling Inc. “I saved everything; all my gear over the years; my trench coats and stuff that I have saved. It is all packed away nicely and neatly in vacuum-sealed bags and all that stuff. One day if the girls decide they want to do something with it—whether they want to give it away to charity, or buy a slushy with it, I don’t know, but it’ll be there.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

