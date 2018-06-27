Cody Rhodes on WWE covering The Bullet Club vs. The New Day at E3

Recently The Elite challenged The New Day at #E3 for a battle in the Street Fighter video game. WWE provided some extensive coverage and promotion of the event, mentioning Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks by name a few times.

Rhodes offered his thoughts on the company doing this:

“I thought that was really, I hate using this expression, but good for business.” Cody continued, “that’s something that The New Day, and The Elite, I guess now, The Golden Elite, that cross-promotional element is something that they wanted to do for a long time and [WWE] can’t pretend that people don’t exist anymore.

“Kenny Omega is a revered star worldwide. He’s the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion and I think it was good for business. I had a nice little banter back-and-forth with some of my friends from the WWE locker room, but I kept saying, ‘hey, you guys are welcome for the rub.’ And then, they kept saying pretty much the same thing back to me.

“But yeah, no, I’m glad The Elite won regardless of whether Kenny’s my best friend or if I could [not] care less about him. But The Elite, in this case Kenny, defeated Xavier Woods and they put that one to rest. But who knows? I think The New Day/Golden Elite rivalry might just be getting started.”

