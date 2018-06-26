WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament 2018 – Day 2 Coverage – June 26, 2018 – London, England

Day 2 of the 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament kicks off. We see the opening video hyping today’s show and then see the NXT opening video. Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show from the Royal Albert Hall.

—

Match #1 – NXT Tag Team Championship Match – The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

Strong and Bate start the match and Strong takes Bate to the mat with a side-headlock take down. Bate comes back with a dropkick and tags in Seven. Strong backs Seven into the corner and O’Reilly tag in. Seven delivers a chop to O’Reilly, but O’Reilly comes back and a kick and then slams Seven into the turnbuckle. Strong tags back in, but Seven delivers a chop and tags in Bate. Bate takes down both Strong and O’Reilly and then Seven delivers a senton. Strong sends Seven to the floor and takes him out with a dropkick. Strong slams Seven into the apron and delivers a forearm. O’Reilly tags in and stomps away on Seven. O’Reilly drives a knee into Seven and goes for the cover, but Seven kicks out at two. O’Reilly stays on the attack and then tags in Strong. Strong whips Seven into the corner and delivers a forearm and tags O’Reilly back in.

O’Reilly drops a knee across Seven and then applies a rear chin-lock. O’Reilly sends Seven to the corner and charges, but Seven gets his boots up to block. Strong tags in and keeps Seven grounded for a bit. Seven turns it around and sends Strong and O’Reilly to the outside. Seven then goes for the tag, but O’Reilly pulls Bate to the floor. Strong delivers a dropkick to Seven and goes for the cover, but Seven kicks out at two. O’Reilly tags back in and he kicks Seven in the chest. O’Reilly goes after Bate, which allows Seven to drop him with a DDT. Bate and Strong tag in and Bate goes on the attack. Bate delivers an exploder suplex and then a running shooting star press. Bate goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Bate delivers the airplane spin to Strong and then one to O’Reilly as well, but O’Reilly turns it into a sleeper hold.

Bate backs O’Reilly into the corner and kicks Strong in the face. O’Reilly comes back with the sleeper hold, but Bate counters with a back drop to O’Reilly and a suplex to Strong. Bate goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Seven tags back in, but Strong shoves him into Bate. Strong delivers a back body drop and tags in O’Reilly. O’Reilly kicks Seven in the chest and goes for the cover, but Seven kicks out at two. Strong gets involved, but Seven moves and O’Reilly kicks Strong. Bate tags in and he and Seven drop O’Reilly with a clothesline/dragon suplex combo and Bate goes for the cover, but Strong breaks up the count. Strong and Seven exchange shots and then get sent to the floor by Bate and O’Reilly. Bate and O’Reilly brawl with strikes and then O’Reilly delivers a knee strike and a brain buster. O’Reilly goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out at two.

Strong tags in and he and O’Reilly double team Bate. Strong goes for the cover, but Seven breaks it up at two. O’Reilly tags back in and takes Strong out after miscommunication. Seven takes Bate out with the Seven Star Lariat and Bate hits the knee drop from the top rope and Seven gets the pin fall.

Winner and new NXT Tag Team Champions: Moustache Mountain.

—

We see Zack Gibson getting ready for his match backstage. He will challenge Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Championship in today’s main event. We then cut back to Seven and Bate, who are still celebrating with the fans.

We see an interivew with WWE UK General Manager, Johnny Saint. He says there will be a Triple Threat Match with Flash Morgan Webster, Travis Banks, and Mark Andrews today and the winner will be the number one contender for the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Killer Kelly vs. Charlie Morgan

They lock up and Kelly backs Morgan into the corner. Morgan gets free and they lock up again. Morgan applies a wrist-lock, but Kelly turns it into one of her own. Morgan reverses back into her wrist-lock, but Kelly delivers a shot to the ribs. Morgan trips Kelly up and they exchange quick pin attempts. They each kick up and stand at a stalemate. Morgan comes off the ropes with a springboard cross-body and gets a one count. Morgan delivers a forearm in the corner and then an uppercut. Kelly comes back with a running knee strike and then delivers a suplex. Kelly goes for the cover, but Morgan kicks out at two. Kelly stomps away on Morgan and then delivers an elbow shot. Kelly applies a dragon sleeper, but Morgan gets free. Kelly kicks Morgan to the floor and then delivers another kick on the outside. Kelly tosses Morgan back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Morgan kicks out at two.

Morgan comes back with a superkick and then a springboard senton. Morgan goes for the cover, but Kelly kicks out at two. Kelly comes back with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Morgan kicks out at two. Kelly goes for another suplex, but Morgan counters with a roll-up and Kelly kicks out at two. Kelly goes for another suplex, but Morgan rolls through and gets the pin fall this time.

Winner: Charlie Morgan.

—

Ranallo and McGuinness run down the card, which includes Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. EC3 and The Velveteen Dream, Shayne Baszler defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm, and Adam Cole defending the NXT North American Championship against Wolfgang.

—

Before the next match begins, WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint announces he is adding a fourth man to the match and introduces Noam Dar.

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (WWE United Kingdom Championship) Fatal Four-Way Match: Mark Andrews vs. Travis Banks vs. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Noam Dar

