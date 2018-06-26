WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 25, 2018 – Bakersfield, California

Jun 26, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. The New Day defeated The Bar

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville

4. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

5. Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon
-After the match, both men were laid out by SAnitY.

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, Rusev (w/Aiden English), and Shelton Benjamin

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/20/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Katarina

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal