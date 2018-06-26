WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 25, 2018 – Bakersfield, California

1. The New Day defeated The Bar

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville

4. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

5. Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon

-After the match, both men were laid out by SAnitY.

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, Rusev (w/Aiden English), and Shelton Benjamin

