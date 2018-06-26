WWE Raw Live Event Results – June 24, 2018 – Anaheim, California

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Mojo Rawley and The B-Team defeated No Way Jose and Breezango

3. Apollo Crews defeated Mike Kanellis

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman, Bobby Roode, and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, and Elias

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Kalisto

-The match stopped briefly because Kalisto’s mask came off. The referee shielded him while be put the mask back on while he was on the floor.

6. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Ronda Rousey, Bayley, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks defeated The Riott Squad and Alexa Bliss

7. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

-During the match, Rollins sent McIntyre into the ropes and the top rope snapped, sending McIntyre tumbling to the floor. After the referee checked on McIntyre, the match continued and the four men finished the match without the top rope.

