WWE files a trademark for the term “British Strong Style”

WWE recently filed a trademark for the term “British Strong Style” and noted that the trademark was for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

It’s worth noting that in Britain’s PROGRESS Wrestling, Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have been referred to as British Strong Style.

With WWE filing a trademark for the term, this could be an indication that the trio will be pushed as a unit in NXT UK.

One way or another, whether Dunne, Seven and Bate end up using the name, or it’s used for something else, it looks like WWE officials are putting the pieces in place to make sure NXT UK is a strong brand right from the start.

(pwguru)

