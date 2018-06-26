Title Change on the WWE NXT UK Championship Special (Photos, Videos)

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly on today’s WWE NXT UK Championship Special to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. This match was taped earlier this month at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Strong and O’Reilly received their rematch at the recent set of NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

This is the first NXT title reign for Moustache Mountain. The Undisputed Era first won the titles back on the NXT episode from December 20th, 2017, taped a month earlier. O’Reilly originally won the titles with Bobby Fish but he suffered a torn ACL & a torn MCL, which led to NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defending the titles under the Freebird Rule before Strong joined the group to team with O’Reilly.

Below are photos and videos from the title change:

