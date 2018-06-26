Team Hell No to Get a Title Shot at WWE Extreme Rules, Another New Match (Photos, Videos)
Team Hell No reunited on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as Kane returned to save Daniel Bryan from a double team by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. SmackDown General Manager Paige then announced Team Hell No vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for the titles at WWE Extreme Rules.
Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is also now official for Extreme Rules after tonight’s SmackDown.
The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view take place on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Below is the updated confirmed card along with photos and videos from the SmackDown closing segment:
WWE Title Match
Rusev vs. AJ Styles
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kane and Daniel Bryan vs. Rowan and Harper
Local advertising for Extreme Rules lists a Steel Cage match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens plus Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler but WWE has not confirmed those matches.
YES! YES! YES! NO! NO! NO!@ERICKROWAN breaks the submission hold! #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan @LukeHarperWWE pic.twitter.com/suY82tTEa3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2018
That's…
That's….
THAT'S GOTTA BE KANE!!!!!! #SDLive @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/vDMkm2mDR5
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
Are we seeing clearly? @KaneWWE @LukeHarperWWE @ERICKROWAN #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1pFnKPWJQL
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
Was @KaneWWE about to let The #BludgeonBrothers decimate @WWEDanielBryan?
HELL NO!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/eie9dRbn2n
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
#HugItOut #SDLive #TeamHellNo @WWEDanielBryan @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/TBLi0MHAjV
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
This calls for a #YES! chant!
Per #SDLive GM @RealPaigeWWE, the #BludgeonBrothers will defend their #SDLive #TagTeamTitles against #TeamHellNo at #ExtremeRules! @WWEDanielBryan @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/ns381eDtBq
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
Down is UP, UP is DOWN?
When it comes to the #Chokeslam, what goes up, MUST GO DOWN! #SDLive @KaneWWE @LukeHarperWWE pic.twitter.com/ypM4gob1J9
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018
