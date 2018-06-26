Ricochet: “the fact that I am is insane”

Ricochet recently did an interview in his hometown with the WPSD 6 local news outlet. He began by discussing how he got into professional wrestling in the first place:

“I was having more fun doing wrestling than I was going to school, since I can remember I always watched it. … I quit the football team to start wrestling and at first my Dad was like, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea, I don’t like it. It’s not a good idea.’”

Ricochet then talked about signing with WWE and when it had actually hit him that he’s inked a deal with the professional wrestling juggernaut:

“I never thought I would be here, the fact that I am is insane. I always say nothing is certain until it’s certain. That’s just always the way I looked at it. … It didn’t really hit me until I had the [WWE] contract and I was at the post office. I thought, ‘Oh man, when I send this off, that’s it. You know what I mean?’”

Being from Paducah, Kentucky may not sound like the coolest thing to hear from the WWE announcer who introduces you. In fact, some have suggested Ricochet opt to be billed from Louisville instead:

“They all poke fun at me like, ‘Where’s Paducah from? Where’s Paducah? You should be from Louisville, because Paducah doesn’t sound cool.’ I’m like, ‘Aw no, Paducah’s cool, man!’ I like the fact they say I’m from Paducah, Kentucky because home is where it all started.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

