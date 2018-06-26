Rey Mysterio on his ALL IN opponent: “I don’t have a clue yet”

“I don’t have a clue yet. I’m sure they have something good cooked up because they’ve been doing this very methodical and just the way they announced the show, the way they’ve announced talent little by little. It’s a good strategy, so I’m sure they have a good show lined up. I’ve been in contact with both the Bucks and Cody, so they’re letting me choose as well. They’re throwing some stuff around. But, at the end of the day, whatever we think the fans are going to love the most, that’s what we want to give them.”

Source: The Jim Ross Report

