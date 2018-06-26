Rey Mysterio on his ALL IN opponent: “I don’t have a clue yet”

Jun 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I don’t have a clue yet. I’m sure they have something good cooked up because they’ve been doing this very methodical and just the way they announced the show, the way they’ve announced talent little by little. It’s a good strategy, so I’m sure they have a good show lined up. I’ve been in contact with both the Bucks and Cody, so they’re letting me choose as well. They’re throwing some stuff around. But, at the end of the day, whatever we think the fans are going to love the most, that’s what we want to give them.”

Source: The Jim Ross Report

(Visited 1 times, 81 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Tenille Dashwood on joining ROH, her admiration for Bayley, training with Lance Storm, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal