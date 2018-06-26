Matches leaked for WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV?

Jun 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

ABC KSAT 12 announced the following on ksat.com:

SAN ANTONIO – One of the biggest events in World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to San Antonio.

WWE’s ‘#HellInACell’ will be held Sept. 16 at the AT&T Center.

Wrestlers compete inside a 20-foot-high roofed cage that surrounds the ring and ringside area.

Fans will get to see Roman Reigns take on Kevin Owens

Also WWE Champion AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

