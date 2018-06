Matches announced for Smackdown

WWE plans on focusing on the following points for tonight’s SDLive:

* Jeff Hardy will defend the United States Title against Shinsuke Nakamura

* “MIZ TV” SEGMENT WITH THE BLUDGEON BROTHERS

* Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Peyton Royce

* Xavier Woods of The New Day squares off with Rusev

* The cast of Netflix’s “GLOW” are coming to SDLive, and they have a message for Naomi

