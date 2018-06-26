June 26, 2018 WWE 205 Live Recap: Tozawa/Nese, Lio Rush Debuts; Lucha House Party vs. Gulak/Kendrick/Gallagher Main Event

205 Live opens with General Manager Drake Maverick announcing tonight’s matches: Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese, Lio Rush’s 205 Live debut, and a Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match featuring Lucha House Party vs. Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick. The opening credits then roll, and Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1: Singles Match – Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese (w/Buddy Murphy)

Nese backs Tozawa into the ropes and pie-faces him. Tozawa comes right back and delivers a few chops. Tozawa punches Nese in the face and then stomps away on him in the corner. Nese comes back with a back elbow and then kicks Tozawa in the midsection. Nese takes Tozawa down and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at one. Nese smacks Tozawa across the chest and goes for a sunset flip, but Tozawa rolls through and delivers a standing senton. Nese rolls to the floor and Tozawa goes for a cross-body, but Nese catches him and slams him into the ring apron. Nese shoulder tackles Tozawa to the floor and then tosses him back into the ring. Nese wrenches Tozawa’s neck and stomps him into the mat. Nese goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two.

Tozawa fights back and he and Nese exchange right hands. Nese drapes Tozawa over the ropes and then delivers a springboard moonsault. Nese goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Nese applies a Torture Rack submission, but Tozawa gets free and takes Nese down with a modified Shining Wizard. Tozawa goes up top and goes for the senton, but Nese rolls to the outside. Tozawa takes him down with a suicide dive and tosses him back into the ring. Tozawa delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Nese comes back and kicks Tozawa in the midsection and then delivers a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Nese stomps Tozawa into the corner and then charges, but Tozawa moves and then kicks Nese in the face.

Nese comes back and goes for a back suplex, but Tozawa counters with boots to the face. Tozawa goes up top, but Nese catches him with an uppercut. Nese climbs up top as well, but Tozawa fights back. Tozawa slams Nese to the mat and connects with the senton for the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

—

We take a look back to last week’s main event, the Triple Threat Match in which Hideo Itami defeated Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy. We see Drake Maverick backstage when Cedric Alexander walks in. Alexander says he has been on the sidelines for a few weeks and he wants to know when his next title defense is going to be. Maverick says when he figures out the challenger, Alexander will be the first to know. Alexander says he figured it would be Itami since he won last week. Maverick says he doesn’t reward bad behavior and is shocked Alexander is vouching for him. Alexander says he is only trying to build his legacy, not vouching for Itami. He says he wants Itami’s notch on his belt, and Maverick says he will consider it.

We see that Lio Rush’s debut is up next.

—

Match #2: Singles Match – Lio Rush vs. Dewey James

Rush slaps James across the face and then runs the ropes. Rush kicks James in the midsection and then tosses him to the apron. Rush flip kicks James in the head and tosses him back into the ring. Rush kicks James in the face and goes up top. Rush delivers the Final Hour and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lio Rush.

After the match, Rush says the future of the Cruiserweight Division is here. He says he can do things in the ring that others can only dream of doing. He says the other guys are good, but they aren’t Lio Rush. He says they have no style and no presence, but he is the Man of the Hour and 205 Live is going to feel the rush.

—

We see Cedric Alexander walking backstage, where he is stopped by Renee Young. He says he knows how dangerous Hideo Itami, but he doesn’t turn down a challenge from anyone and takes on all challengers. Itami walks up and shoves Alexander. Drake Maverick and referees get in between them to keep them apart.

We see Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick and the Lucha House Party gearing up for their match backstage.

—

Back from the break, we see that Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali will face off in a No Disqualification Match on next week’s show.

—

Match #3: – Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado)

Lucha House Party take out Gulak, Gallagher, and Kendrick before the match starts with suicide dives. The match finally begins with Kalisto and Gallagher. Kalisto and Dorado double-team Gallagher and Metalik tags in. He splashes Gallagher, but Kendrick breaks up the cover. Metalik superkicks Kendrick and then takes Gallagher down with a reverse slingblade. Metalik gets on the ropes, but Gulak stops him. Metalik kicks Gulak away and dives off the ropes, but Gallagher catches him with a headbutt and gets the pin fall.

Gran Metalik has been eliminated.

Dorado and Kendrick get into the ring and Dorado catches him with a kick to the head. Dorado goes up top, but Gulak stops him. Dorado kicks him away and connects with a cross-body and gets a two count on Kendrick. Dorado also takes out Gallagher, but Kendrick takes advantage. Kendrick dumps Dorado back to the mat and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at one. Gulak tags in and stomps Dorado into the mat. Gulak applies a rear chin-lock and rips Dorado’s mask off. Dorado rolls out of the ring and Kalisto helps him put the mask back on. Dorado gets back into the ring and rolls up Gulak, but he kicks out. Gallagher tags in and applies an arm-bar on Dorado. Kendrick tags back in and he stomps down onto Dorado’s arm.

Kendrick works over Dorado’s arm and slams him into the corner. Gulak and Gallagher attack Dorado in the corner as Kendrick goes after Kalisto. Dorado fights out of the corner, but Kendrick drives his shoulder into Dorado. Dorado comes back and hits the Golden Rewind on Kendrick and gets the pin fall.

The Brian Kendrick has been eliminated.

Gallagher gets into the ring and chokes Dorado with his boot. Gallagher slams Dorado to the mat and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two. Gulak tags in and applies an arm-bar to Dorado. Gallagher tags back in and keeps Dorado grounded and goes back to the arm-bar. Gallagher applies some joint manipulation and Gulak tags back in. Gulak punches Dorado in the midsection and then delivers chops and strikes. Gulak goes for a kick, but Dorado blocks him and delivers a spinning heel kick. Kendrick pulls Kalisto off the apron and Gallagher slams Dorado to the mat. Gulak applies the Gu-Lock and Dorado taps out.

Lince Dorado has been eliminated.

Kalisto takes Gulak down with a seated senton and then kicks Gallagher to the floor. Kalisto delivers a basement rana to Gulak and goes for the cover, but Gallagher breaks up the count. Gallagher tags in and slams Kalisto into the apron and tosses him back into the ring. Gulak tags back in and slams Kalisto into the ropes. Gulak goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Gulak stomps down onto Kalisto a few times and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Gallagher tags back in, but Kalisto fights back. He sends Gulak to the floor and then kicks Kalisto in the face. Kalisto hits the Solida Del Sol and gets the pin fall.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher has been eliminated.

Kalisto connects with a dropkick that sends Gulak to the floor, and then connects with a dive to the outside. Kalisto tosses Gulak back into the ring and connects with a cross-body. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Sol, but Gulak shoves him away and then drives a forearm into his back. Gulak drops Kalisto with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Sol again, but Gulak counters and locks in the Gu-Lock and Kalisto taps out.

Kalisto has been eliminated.

Winners: Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick.

After the match, Gulak rips about Lucha House Party’s pinata that they’ve brought to ringside for weeks.

