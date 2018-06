Hideo Itami announced for the 20th Anniversary NOAH show

Pro Wrestling NOAH announces today that the main event for Naomichi Marufuji 20th Anniversary show, as Hideo Itami, who is still active in the WWE, will make a special return to compete against his former rival Marufuji in a singles match.

The full event card was also announced for the show will feature wrestlers from AJPW, W-1, and DDT as well which is as follows…

Naomichi Marufuji 20th Anniversary Show “Hishou / Soaring“, 9/1/2018 [Sat] 15:00 @ Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo

(1) Muhammad Yone & Junta Miyawaki vs. Mitsuo Momota (Riki Enterprise) & Tsuyoshi Kikuchi (FREE)

(2) Akitoshi Saito, Masao Inoue & Kishin Kawabata (FREE) vs. Takuma Sano, Tamon Honda & Shiro Koshinaka (all FREE)

(3) Quiet Storm & Tadasuke vs. Takao Omori (AJPW) & Cody Hall

(4) HAYATA & YO-HEY vs. Shuji Kondo & Kaz Hayashi (both WRESTLE-1)

(5) Hi69, Minoru Tanaka (FREE) & Kotaro Suzuki (FREE) vs. Hajime Ohara, Hitoshi Kumano & Seiya Morohashi (FREE)

(6) Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masa Kitamiya & Taiyo Kea (FREE) vs. Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshinari Ogawa

(7) Kenoh, Atsushi Kotoge & Maybach Taniguchi vs. Sanshiro Takagi, HARASHIMA & Danshoku Dieno (all DDT)

(8) Takashi Sugiura & Daisuke Harada vs. Jun Akiyama & Atsushi Aoki (both AJPW)

(9) Marufuji’s 20th Anniversary Match: Naomichi Marufuji vs. Hideo Itami (WWE)

