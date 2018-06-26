Former WWE creative Team Member talks about Vince McMahon’s memory lapses during meetings

Former WWE creative team member Kevin Eck was recently a guest on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. During the podcast, Eck spoke on a variety of topics about his time in WWE.

One of these topics was about Vince McMahon’s memory lapses during creative meetings.

Here is a quote (via Wrestlezone):

“As Vince has gotten older I think he has become more forgetful with things and there were a lot of instances where he had to be reminded. He would just flat-out ask, ‘What did we do on RAW last week with this guy? What did we do?’ He would need to be caught up to speed. Granted, he was in his late 60s/early 70s at that point and responsible for a lot of programming and seen a lot of angles over the years and seen a lot of TV shows.

One of the funniest things I recall is Vince one time in a booking meeting…it was Brock Lesnar against somebody and Vince was trying to think of what the finish could be and he literally says this in a booking meeting. He said, ‘What’s Brock’s finish again?’ It wasn’t a joke. There was kind of a pause and somebody spoke up and said, ‘The F-5.’ Then it suddenly dawned on Vince that he had taken that move not too long before that and hurt his hip and made a joke about it, ‘Oh that’s right, my hip didn’t like that movie very much.’ He could not remember the F-5.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

