EVOLVE 107 Results – June 24, 2018 – Melrose, Massachusetts

Jun 26, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Special Challenge Match
Josh Briggs defeated Dominic Garrini (w/Stokely Hathaway)

2. Adrian Alanis defeated Bshp Kng

3. Grudge Match
Darby Allin defeated Jarek 1:20 (w/Candy Cartwright)

4. Anthony Henry defeated Timothy Thatcher

5. FIP World Heavyweight Championship – 3-Way Match
Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) (c) defeated DJZ and Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)

6. Four-Way Match
Saieve Al Sabah defeated Jaka, Bad Bones, and Jon Davis

7. Catch Point Rules Match
Chris Dickinson (w/Stokely Hathaway and Dominic Garrini) defeated Tracy Williams (via Disqualification)

8. EVOLVE Championship – No Rope Breaks Match
Matt Riddle defeated AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk)

Dark Match – NXT North American Championship Match
Adam Cole (c) defeated WALTER

(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)

Post Category: Results     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

6/20/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Katarina

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal