Charlotte Flair featured in ESPN’s Body Issue magazine

Charlotte Flair is one of the many athletes who is featured in the new ESPN Body Issue. The Body Issue showcases the amazing bodies – all naked with their hands and legs strategically placed to cover their private parts – of these athletes.

In the interview accompanying the photos, Charlotte said that when she started in WWE, she had a hart time since she did not look the part. While she did have the athleticism, she lacked the swag and glam that goes along. “I am all athlete, and that’s important, that my looks have nothing to do with what I do in the WWE,” Flair said.

Noting that she still wants to carry her father’s legacy but also carving her own path, Flair said that she has to work harder just because of her last name and doesn’t want people to think she’s in the business solely because of the Flair name.

Charlotte is the first WWE Superstar to be part of ESPN’s Body Issue.

You can read the full interview on ESPN.COM and watch the photos below.

.@MsCharlotteWWE got emotional when talking about what wrestling means to her. pic.twitter.com/P0Kq6JiSCB — espnW (@espnW) June 25, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 126 visits today)