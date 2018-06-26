Bruce Prichard talks about WWE, Sable and Playboy

“We were hot at the time and the product itself was hot and Rena was – good god, Sable that character was one of the most downloaded females in the world. Playboy as they often or at least did back in the day would often reach out to celebrities or other people who would appeal to their audience and make that offer, ‘would you pose nude for Playboy?’ They approached WWE about Sable and asked. There was even talk of doing the women of WWF and all that other stuff but Playboy had approached us.”

Source: Something To Wrestle With

(Visited 1 times, 71 visits today)