WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – Day 1 Coverage – June 25, 2018 – London, England

The 2018 WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament opens with a video montage of WWE U.K. General Manager Johnny Saint giving an overview of the Royal Albert Hall and then the video transitions into match footage of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. We then see a brief overview of some of the competitors in this year’s tournament.

Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. They go over the bracket for the tournament and remind us that the winner will challenge Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Championship on tomorrow’s show.

—

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Zack Gibson

Gallagher and Gibson battle to the mat and Gibson applies a body-scissors. Gallagher gets free and they lock up again. Gibson drops him with an arm drag and applies a wrist-lock. Gibson turns it into an arm-bar, but Gallagher gets free and gets a quick roll-up for a two count. Gibson goes for a clothesline, but Gallagher dodges and rolls up Gibson for another two count. Gallagher applies a rear chin-lock and then applies a few uppercuts. Gibson backs Gallagher into the ropes and then drapes his arm over the top rope. Gibson delivers a dropkick to Gallagher’s arm and then beats him down on the mat. Gibson goes for a cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gibson drops Gallagher with a clothesline and then another dropkick. Gibson goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out again.

Gibson applies a half-Nelson chin-lock, but Gallagher fights to his feet. Gallagher goes for a sunset flip, but Gibson slams his arm into the mat. Gibson applies a wrist-lock, but Gallagher fights to his feet. Gibson slams Gallagher down to the mat with am arm-bar suplex and then delivers an uppercut in the corner. Gibson slams Gallagher into the opposite corner, and then again into the opposite corner. Gallagher fights back with a right hand and a forearm, but Gibson takes him down with a clothesline. Gibson goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Gibson applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Gallagher fights back with a forearm shot. Gallagher delivers body shots and knee strikes, but Gibson delivers a boot to the midsection. Gallagher comes back with a vertical suplex to take Gibson to the mat.

Gallagher knees Gibson in the face and goes for the cover, but Gibson kicks out at two.

