WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 24, 2018 – Fresno, California
1. The New Day defeated The Bar
2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Tye Dillinger
3. Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville
4. Rusev (w/Aiden English) defeated The Miz
5. Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon
-After the match, both men were attacked by SAnitY.
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
7. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shelton Benjamin
