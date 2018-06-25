WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – June 24, 2018 – Fresno, California

1. The New Day defeated The Bar

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville

4. Rusev (w/Aiden English) defeated The Miz

5. Sin Cara defeated Primo Colon

-After the match, both men were attacked by SAnitY.

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE United States Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shelton Benjamin

