WWE files trademark for the term “British Strong Style”

Jun 25, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE recently filed a trademark for the term “British Strong Style” and noted that the trademark was for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

It’s worth noting that in Britain’s PROGRESS Wrestling, Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have been referred to as British Strong Style.

