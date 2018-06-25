Top rope breaks during main event at WWE non-televised live event

The WWE non-televised live event yesterday in Anaheim, California was an eventful one, with Ronda Rousey making her U.S. house show debut and the top rope breaking in the main event.

Rousey teamed up with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Dana Brooke as they took on The Riott Squad. Rousey scored the win for her team after Liv Morgan tapped out.

Meanwhile, the main event was a tag team between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins taking on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. After around six or seven minutes into the match, the top rope gave out after McIntyre hit the ropes for momentum, sending him crashing outside. The match continued with just two ropes after McIntyre confirmed he was okay.

You can see the scary moment below.

