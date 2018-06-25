Rey Mysterio announced for WWE 2K19

Rey Mysterio has been announced as the pre-order bonus Superstar for the WWE 2K19 video game that hits stores worldwide on October 9th for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Another Superstar to be announced will be featured with Mysterio as the pre-order bonus. Below is a new game promo with WWE Superstars wearing Mysterio masks and a tweet from WWE Games:

That’s right. I’M BACK in #WWE2K19. Pre-order to play as me and another WWE Superstar yet to be unmasked. https://t.co/n4Ucp43bGB Es correcto. VOLVÍ en #WWE2K19. Reserva para jugar como yo y otra superestrella del WWE aún por revelar. #ad pic.twitter.com/8KWPEWnVUs — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) June 26, 2018

