LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 6/25

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of former World Heavyweight Champion Vader, who passed away last Monday at the age of 63.

– We’re live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is out with Constable Baron Corbin. JoJo does the introductions. Corbin instructs her to re-introduce him twice, making sure she mentions he’s the Constable and appointed by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Angle brings up Paul Heyman’s Facebook post from the weekend, which took shots at Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Angle and others. Angle talks about setting the record straight on Heyman’s comments and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar but the music interrupts and out comes Reigns.

Lashley says he deserved to hear this just as much as Reigns because Angle put him in the multi-man match at Extreme Rules also. Lashley says Reigns has had three years of chances to beat Lesnar but the only thing he’s proven is that he can’t beat Lesnar. Lashley says it’s time for Reigns to just move on. Fans chant “yes!” in response. Reigns asks if he should move on like Lashley did 10 years ago. Reigns reminds us that Lashley moved on 10 years ago after being in the main event of WrestleMania. He also knocks Lashley’s MMA career and says he made a real “impact” with it. Reigns says Lashley has done nothing since coming back to WWE and while he’s been doing nothing, Reigns has been headlining WrestleMania year after year. He goes on and tells Lashley to check his resume. Lashley tells Reigns not to downplay his background because he’s the only one here that has legit tools to beat Lesnar, which he will prove at Extreme Rules.

Angle says there will not be a multi-man match at Extreme Rules, at least for now, as Lesnar pulled out of the deal due to issues with contract negotiations. Reigns rants about how Lesnar doesn’t respect anyone, he doesn’t give a shit. Lashley says maybe Lesnar would care if he had a real challenge, someone besides Reigns, someone like Lashley. Reigns proposes a fight tonight. Angle says he will consider a one-on-one match for Extreme Rules but he has other Superstars to worry about tonight. The music interrupts and out comes The Revival. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder issue a challenge to Reigns and Lashley. Angle calls for a referee and his music hits as we go to commercial.

The Revival vs. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

Back from the break and the two teams brawl as the bell rings. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley clear the ring and have words about who will start the match. Reigns starts off with Scott Dawson. Reigns takes control and hits a headbutt. Lashley tags in for the double team. They have more words and Dash Wilder attacks from behind but they fight back. Back and forth between the two sides. The Revival double teams Lashley and backs him into their corner for more offense now as Reigns looks on.

Lashley tries to fight back but The Revival continues the double team. Dash gets a 2 count after a double team suplex. Lashley drops Dash and looks to tag but in comes Dawson. Reigns tags in and goes to work on Dawson. Reigns readies for a Superman Punch but Dash pulls Dawson to safety on the floor. Reigns runs around the ring and hits a Drive By, causing a Revival collision. Reigns brings Dawson back into the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival has Reigns down. Dawson keeps Reigns down and distracts the referee by taunting Lashley, allowing Dash to rock Reigns with a cheap shot. Reigns looks to turn it around but Dawson cuts him off and quickly tags in Dash. Dash unloads on reigns and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring, talking trash and tightening the hold.

The hold is broken as Dash slams Reigns back to the mat. Dawson tags back in and stomps. Lashley finally gets the hot tag and unloads on both members of The Revival. Lashley with a big spinebuster on Dawson, followed by a big vertical suplex on Dash. Lashley is left alone with Dash now as he waits for him to get up. Reigns tags himself in and nails a Superman Punch on Dash. Lashley isn’t happy as he was waiting to hit the Spear. Reigns talks some trash and readies for a Spear but Lashley distracts him as they have more words. Reigns isn’t happy. Dawson takes advantage and runs in to knock Lashley off the apron. Reigns hits the ropes and hits the Spear on Dawson, forgetting who the legal man is. Dash takes advantage and rolls Reigns up for the upset win.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, Reigns can’t believe what just happened as The Revival hits the ramp for their big celebration. We go to replays as Reigns and Lashley look at each other in the ring. We come back to the ring as Reigns and Lashley argue some more in the middle of the ring. It sounds like fans are backing Lashley. Lashley makes his exit as the music hits.

– Still to come, Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler with the title on the line. Also, Alexa Bliss will be here.

– We see RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt backstage. Matt gives The B Team some props for last week’s impersonation. Wyatt has some words and some laughs for The B Team, saying they became so focused on the prize, the titles, they didn’t even realize they had wandered into the lion’s den. Wyatt blows out the lantern and the music hits in the arena.

Matt Hardy vs. Curtis Axel

We go right to the ring as RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy makes his way out with partner Bray Wyatt. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 44 visits today)