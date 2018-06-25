Former WWE creative team member talks about Vince’s memory lapses during meetings

Former WWE creative team member Kevin Eck was recently a guest on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. During the podcast, Eck spoke on a variety of topics about his time in WWE.

One of these topics was about Vince McMahon’s memory lapses during creative meetings.

Here is a quote (via Wrestlezone):

“As Vince has gotten older I think he has become more forgetful with things and there were a lot of instances where he had to be reminded. He would just flat-out ask, ‘What did we do on #RAW last week with this guy? What did we do?’ He would need to be caught up to speed. Granted, he was in his late 60s/early 70s at that point and responsible for a lot of programming and seen a lot of angles over the years and seen a lot of TV shows.

One of the funniest things I recall is Vince one time in a booking meeting…it was Brock Lesnar against somebody and Vince was trying to think of what the finish could be and he literally says this in a booking meeting. He said, ‘What’s Brock’s finish again?’ It wasn’t a joke. There was kind of a pause and somebody spoke up and said, ‘The F-5.’ Then it suddenly dawned on Vince that he had taken that move not too long before that and hurt his hip and made a joke about it, ‘Oh that’s right, my hip didn’t like that movie very much.’ He could not remember the F-5.”

(Visited 1 times, 76 visits today)