EVOLVE 107 Results – June 24, 2018 – Melrose, Massachusetts
1. Special Challenge Match
Josh Briggs defeated Dominic Garrini (w/Stokely Hathaway)
2. Adrian Alanis defeated Bshp Kng
3. Grudge Match
Darby Allin defeated Jarek 1:20 (w/Candy Cartwright)
4. Anthony Henry defeated Timothy Thatcher
5. FIP World Heavyweight Championship – 3-Way Match
Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) (c) defeated DJZ and Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford)
6. Four-Way Match
Saieve Al Sabah defeated Jaka, Bad Bones, and Jon Davis
7. Catch Point Rules Match
Chris Dickinson (w/Stokely Hathaway and Dominic Garrini) defeated Tracy Williams (via Disqualification)
8. EVOLVE Championship – No Rope Breaks Match
Matt Riddle defeated AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk)
Dark Match – NXT North American Championship Match
Adam Cole (c) defeated WALTER