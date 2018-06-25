Charlotte posts another photo from her ESPN Body issue

.@MsCharlotteWWE got emotional when talking about what wrestling means to her. pic.twitter.com/P0Kq6JiSCB — espnW (@espnW) June 25, 2018

Charlotte comments:

If you would’ve asked me almost six years ago that I would be wearing a robe and one of the athletes in the @espn #Body10 #BodyIssue I would have said no way! I’ve always enjoyed this issue the most because I admired and looked up to the athletes who were sending the message “strong is sexy.” The women in the @WWE have fought tirelessly for years now to be considered more than just “eye candy,” more than just an “attraction,” but for opportunities to show the world we are athletes and show stealers just like the men anywhere.

I’m on a mission and one of my bucket list goals was to have the opportunity to be in this issue so it’s one part pinch me moment and second part another reason why the women’s evolution is continuing to make an impact on all fronts around the world. Being able to feel strong, sexy and comfortable in my own skin is empowering and I hope this helps others to feel the same 👊🏻

Photo credit: @nicklaham

@espnw

