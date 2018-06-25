AS I SEE IT 6/25: A Day of Celebration and a painful reminder why it’s needed

The event featured over 120 raffle baskets, family games, auctioned items from the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles with proceeds to go directly to the Maddison and Colton Care Fund, set up for the children through the Girl Scouts Turks Head Service Unit and Fern Hill Elementary Cub Scout Pack 21, managed by TD Bank. The fund will help assist the children with college tuition and the other aspects of real life.

The precise amount raised is still being determined as of this writing, but those involved put in a great deal of effort to remember their friend and to raise money to the two children left orphaned by this act of murder.

You can contribute to the family’s Go Fund Me here. The fund total is currently a little over $21,000 out of a $28,000 goal (not counting what was raised this past Saturday). There will always be the need for more to help the children thorough the horrors of this event.

<br>It’s painfully ironic that, as this event took place, the professional wrestling world noted also noted the 11th anniversary of the Benoit family tragedy, where Chris Benoit murdered his wife Nancy, then his son, then finally committed suicide in a period between June 22-24, 2007. The Benoit murders also took place after instances of domestic violence upon Nancy, who had filed for divorce in May 2003, allegedly after domestic abuse from Chris, but had withdrawn it months later. Five years later, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Nancy may have suspected her husband of having an affair with a female WWE wrestler, and that there had been arguments over a life insurance policy.

It is beyond bizarre, and actually sickening, that in both cases the level of denial by some reached epic proportions. There are wrestling fans who insist to this day that Kevin Sullivan is actually the killer of all three, and go through elaborate stories to attempt to explain away Benoit’s guilt. The same was true in the days after the Williams-Burtnett murder, although those seem to have stopped in view of clear details as to the nature of the crime. In the case of the Williams children, the social media denial caused additional pain on top of what they had already suffered. No doubt the lunatic theories in the case of the Benoit murder-suicide do the same for the families concerned.

As has been noted in past weeks, it’s important to understand that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence may feel the need to minimize the situation, even to engage in denial to the public, and show the reality they had hoped for. They do it for themselves. They do it for their children. They do it for their loved ones not aware of reality, or to minimize how bad things are. If you know or suspect someone in such a situation, find a local domestic violence agency that provides counseling or support groups. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) to get a referral to one of these programs near them, Offer to go with them. Again, try to DO SOMETHING.

Until next time….