AAW “Wrstling Rulz 2018” Results – June 23, 2018 – Merionette Park, Illinois

1. 3-Way Match

Myron Reed defeated Rich Swann and Stephen Wolf

2. Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Savanna Stone

3. Moose defeated Eddie Kingston

4. Su Yung defeated Hudson Envy

5. AAW Heritage Championship Match

Trevor Lee (c) defeated Trey Miguel

6. Brody King vs. Sami Callihan (No Contest)

7. Colt Cabana defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman

8. 3-Way Tag Team Match

Curt Stallion and Jake Something defeated Ace Romero and Paco Gonzalez and Spyder Nate Webb and Senza Volto

9. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Kimber Lee (c) defeated Kylie Rae

10. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

ACH (c) defeated David Starr

